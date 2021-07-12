Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Heber City, UT

'I have a bad memory,' inmate convicted of murder tells parole board

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense attorneys Scott Williams, right, and Brook Sessions talk around Cunny Pelaez during sentencing in 4th District Court in Heber City on March 7, 2007, after being convicted of murder in the shooting death of Aniceto Armendariz. Pelaez recently had his first parole hearing, but he claimed he couldn't remember much about his crime. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) — UTAH STATE PRISON — A man serving a potential life sentence for the murder of a popular Hispanic community activist 15 years ago went before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole or the first time recently.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Heber City, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
City
Heber City, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Parole Board#Defense Attorneys#Brook Sessions#District Court#Deseret News Rrb#The Utah Board Of Pardons#The Catholic Church#Hispanics#Mexican#Spanish#The Board Of Pardons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy