'I have a bad memory,' inmate convicted of murder tells parole board

Defense attorneys Scott Williams, right, and Brook Sessions talk around Cunny Pelaez during sentencing in 4th District Court in Heber City on March 7, 2007, after being convicted of murder in the shooting death of Aniceto Armendariz. Pelaez recently had his first parole hearing, but he claimed he couldn't remember much about his crime. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) — UTAH STATE PRISON — A man serving a potential life sentence for the murder of a popular Hispanic community activist 15 years ago went before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole or the first time recently.