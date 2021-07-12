Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Pyer Moss's First Couture Show Was an Ode to Black Inventors

By Darnell-Jamal Lisb y
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the sun shone over Madame C.J. Walker’s former Irvington, NY residence, Villa Lewaro, constructed in 1918, the audience waited in anticipation of a dynamic storytelling experience. Many of the designer Kerby Jean-Raymond’s previous collections for his brand Pyer Moss use the intersection of contemporary art and fashion to center a variety of Black experiences to normalize how non-Black audiences perceive the Black community. For his debut as a guest designer of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, Raymond built on this storytelling and design aesthetic. . With the Pyer Moss team strategic in choosing the venues to present the collections, when Walker lived in the villa, she was already the first female self-made millionaire due to her thriving hair care line. Additionally, she opened her home to various gatherings of leading Black figures, artists, and activists from W.E.B Dubois to Langston Hughes. After her death, Walker’s daughter A’Lelia Walker lived and worked in the home, carrying on her mother’s activism. Furthermore, the venue set the collection tone, referencing the inventiveness across Black History that built the United States landscape.

www.teenvogue.com

Comments / 1

Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elsa Schiaparelli
Person
Langston Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Fashion House#Racial Injustice#Coca Cola#French#The New York Times#African Americans#Southern#Pyer Moss Couture#American#The Black Community#Bell Laboratories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Irvington, NYe-line-media.com

WE CREATED EVERYTHING – AS TOLD BY PYER MOSS

Over the weekend viewers like myself had front row tickets to fashion icon designer Pyer Moss show. Held at the J Walker estate in Irvington, New York the couture show which was originally scheduled for Friday was met with downpours and thunderstorms. There’s a saying in show business “the show must go on” and that’s what Moss brought to the fashion masses.
Beauty & FashionBYU Newsnet

Good News Thursday: Fashion show highlights Black inventors, family reunites 24 years after child abduction

Peanut butter, hair rollers and air-conditioning units: all created by Black inventors and all part of Pyer Moss’s couture fashion show. Kerby Jean-Raymond, director of the fashion label, made history as the first Black American designer invited by France’s Chambre Syndicale to show a collection during Paris Couture Week. Jean-Raymond includes Black history in all of his work; his latest collection showcased the creations of Black inventors in a fusion of fashion, art and sculpture. The runway stood in front of the Villa Lewaro mansion, built by African American self-made millionaire and entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker in 1917.
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

Debutantes, decadence and drama takes over Venice for Valentino's Haute Couture show

When it was announced that Creative Director Pierpaoli Piccioli would present his Autumn Winter 2021 Haute Couture collection for Valentino not only off schedule, but also outside of Paris, nothing less than a spectacle was to be expected. Displayed at the historic Gaggiandre in the city’s picturesque Arsenal, the two giant docks built in the 16th century by celebrated Italian architect and sculptor Jacopo Sansovino proved the perfect setting for Piccioli’s art-inspired collection.
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

The Best Looks From the Fall 2021 Haute Couture Shows

After a year of primarily virtual debuts, the Fall 2021 Haute Couture shows came back in full force in Paris this week, delivering on a promise of — and desire for — grandeur, excitement and fantasy. The presentations themselves gave us plenty to talk about. There was an impressive Balenciaga...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Men's Couture Week Review: Why It's a Wave

“Demna Gvasalia Is Preparing Us To Care About Couture” was an an article I wrote back in December discussing Balenciaga’s decision to re-enter fashion’s most rarefied arena. You could argue that, like nearly all headlines, the statement had a bit too much mustard on it — there are plenty of guys who enjoy couture week as a spectacle and have done for a long time. Yet it feels like there is a discernible buzz about this edition in particular, not solely attributable to the Demna-effect, but because of how it speaks to the zeitgeist where a new generation of menswear obsessives are concerned.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Watch Valentino's FW21 Haute Couture Show Live Here

Valentino's FW21 Haute Couture collection will no doubt be gallery-worthy. This latest collection is in collaboration with a diverse group of artists and painters that will no contribute their own voice towards the couture atelier process. Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccoli was passionate about a project that created a fluid dialogue between two distinct languages: fashion and art.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

34 Wedding Dress Ideas From The AW21 Couture Shows

With real life shows (oh hi, FROW) and an abundance of romance on the runways, the autumn/winter 2021 couture season didn’t pull any punches when it came to show-stopping gowns or knife-sharp tailoring. Brides who have endured the anguish of serial postponements or stalled planning over the past 18 months can take comfort in the knowledge that the world’s greatest designers are championing a bold new era in matrimonial dress, destined to inspire an exultant return to IRL wedding celebrations.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

A Brief History of Black Designers and Couture

As the lampshade millinery dripping in crystals, hot roller cloak and fridge facade finale dress adorned with magnets spelling out, “But who invented Black trauma?” slipped back into the Villa Lewaro estate to close out the historic Pyer Moss Couture show earlier this month, in came the reviews, the pronouncements, the questions.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon to Be Honored by FIT’s Couture Council

Wes Gordon will be in the spotlight when the Couture Council at The Museum at FIT honors him with its annual award for artistry of fashion. Carolina Herrera’s creative director will be toasted at the group’s luncheon that is a fundraiser for The Museum at FIT. Organizers of the Couture Council’s annual luncheon are the latest to confirm that they will meet in person this fall. Barring any further shutdowns due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, New York Fashion Week’s official schedule and off-site satellite events are taking hold.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The NYFW Spring 2022 Lineup Is A Diverse Mix Of Indie & Esteemed Designers

As you likely know, New York Fashion Week forewent its traditional in-person presentations and surrendered to a digital hiatus for two consecutive seasons (which, in the fashion world, is basically eons). Designers adapted to the shaky uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic with adept creativity. Take, for example, shows set in empty, apocalyptic forests and industrial buildings in lieu of runways. Or, Collina Strada’s human-to-animal metamorphosis theme in its Fall 2021 collection. For New York Fashion Week Spring 2022, however, the revered event will make a return to relative normalcy — in terms of procedures, that is, the shows themselves will continue to be as inventive. For September, NYFW will be an in-person, four-day-long affair, starting on Sept. 8 and will consist of 91 shows and presentations.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Biking with Celine’s S/S 2022 menswear Cosmic Cruiser collection

Escapism has been a pervasive influence on the S/S 2022 menswear catwalks, from Loewe’s hedonistic ravers to Lanvin’s paradisal shore seekers. Hedi Slimane has had a sense of adventure on the mind since Celine’s runway shows moved online, offering panoramic sweeps and spectacular drone-shot footage of deserted motor racing tracks, sports stadiums and 16th-century castles, where his E-boy-inspired rebellious renegade models strode amongst twisting turrets and sporting lanes.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Accessorize Any Item With Dior's FW21 Silk Scarves

Back in March, Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased a fairytale-inspired collection for Dior‘s Fall/Winter 2021 season. A variety of silk scarves, which took the spotlight on the runway, have now arrived to accessorize any of your looks. A staple piece for the creative director throughout her childhood, the scarves are reworked...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

Aaliyah’s Style Evolution: See Her Most Timeless and Influential Looks

These days, ‘90s pop culture is having a moment so what better time to reflect on one of its brightest stars: Aaliyah. Out of all the sensational artists the ‘90s and early 2000s have blessed us with, only a few still have lasting influence today. It may have been two decades since her tragic passing, but, aside from her music, Aaliyah’s impact is still also seen in the latest fashion trends.

Comments / 1

Community Policy