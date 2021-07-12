Pyer Moss's First Couture Show Was an Ode to Black Inventors

As the sun shone over Madame C.J. Walker’s former Irvington, NY residence, Villa Lewaro, constructed in 1918, the audience waited in anticipation of a dynamic storytelling experience. Many of the designer Kerby Jean-Raymond’s previous collections for his brand Pyer Moss use the intersection of contemporary art and fashion to center a variety of Black experiences to normalize how non-Black audiences perceive the Black community. For his debut as a guest designer of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, Raymond built on this storytelling and design aesthetic. . With the Pyer Moss team strategic in choosing the venues to present the collections, when Walker lived in the villa, she was already the first female self-made millionaire due to her thriving hair care line. Additionally, she opened her home to various gatherings of leading Black figures, artists, and activists from W.E.B Dubois to Langston Hughes. After her death, Walker’s daughter A’Lelia Walker lived and worked in the home, carrying on her mother’s activism. Furthermore, the venue set the collection tone, referencing the inventiveness across Black History that built the United States landscape.