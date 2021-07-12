Cancel
Report: 'Housing as a Commodity' Increases Residential Segregation

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Bill Lindeke warned against the growth of affordable housing as a commodity, saying that "if left unchecked, institutionalized housing threatens to become a modern-day feudalism." A new report, which shows that "[d]espite the overall wealth of the [Twin Cities] metro area, there’s no starker sign of its metropolitan segregation of opportunity than the wide gulf between Black and white homeownership rates, the largest in the nation," validates his fears. The report, "Who Owns the Twin Cities?," was released this month by the Urban Institute. The report "analyzed the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Twin Cities’ longstanding racial gap in home ownership rates," explains Lindeke. "The authors, Yonah Freemark, Eleanor Noble and Yipeng Su, were interested in how the events of 2020 affected that key inequality."

