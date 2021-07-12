Cooling Mobile Gaming Controllers

Sony is seriously considering the debut of PlayStation game franchises not only on PCs, but also on mobile devices. SIE director Jim Ryan spoke about the company's plans. It looks like it's not just PC owners who can look forward to the launch of franchises from the PlayStation catalogue on their platform. After the April announcement we have another confirmation that Sony is serious about delivering mobile installments of its "memorable" series. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, spoke about it in an interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu (via Ryokutya2089, who has been sharing information from the magazine):