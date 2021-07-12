Cancel
College Sports

How good can Rutgers men’s basketball be next season?

By Aaron Breitman
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a week in which Rutgers men’s basketball solidified its roster with Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. confirming their return, as well as SJSU transfer Ralph Agee announcing his arrival, it’s time to take a hard look at expectations for next season. It’s been an offseason with many questions but as the dog days of summer approach, there are now some answers to provide clarity on what this team could be next season.

