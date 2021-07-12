Cancel
Viral Rescue Dog Prancer Is Living His Best Life and We Couldn’t Be Prouder

By Chelsea Steiner
Remember Prancer, the neurotic Chihuahua who was deemed unadoptable? The one whose foster mother described him as “not a real dog, but more like a vessel for a traumatized Victorian child that now haunts our home.” Prancer’s story went viral thanks to the hilarious Facebook post from his foster mom, Tyfanee Fortuna, who was fostering Prancer for Second Chance Pet Adoption League in New Jersey. The ad was then reposted on Twitter, where it has over 300K likes.

