The MLB trade deadline is only a few days away. Once 1:00 p.m. PT passes on Friday, no more deals will be made over the remainder of the season. The Dodgers find themselves in an interesting situation. They could definitely use some starting pitching upgrades, even potentially some upgrades in the bullpen along with a bat. There are a number of names the Dodgers have been attached to, but who will Andrew Friedman pull the trigger on?