Will the Steelers have a player make their first Pro Bowl in 2021?
T.J. Watt. Cam Heyward. Minkah Fitzpatrick. Joe Haden. Ben Roethlisberger. JuJu Smith-Schuster. Chris Boswell. Eric Ebron. Trai Turner. These are all players who are on the Steelers 2021 roster who have previously been selected to the Pro Bowl. Two of these players, Eric Ebron and Trai Turner, were selected with other teams before arriving in Pittsburgh. Joe Haden has made the Pro Bowl both with the Steelers and the Browns. As for the others, they have represented the Pittsburgh Steelers as a selection to the team.www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
