The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, with baseball’s 30 teams having until 1:00 p.m. PT on Friday, July 30 to shore up their rosters before the final postseason push. There are a few big names that are being shopped around this week, but none bigger than Max Scherzer. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star is set to become a free agent at season’s end, and the Washington Nationals are hoping to get some value for him rather than letting him walk for nothing.