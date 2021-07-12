Former Falcons Assistant Coach Alex Gibbs passes away at age 80

If you ask anyone who has followed the NFL for more than 30 years, they’ll tell you that Alex Gibbs was one of, if not the best, offensive line minds in league history. Widely considered one of the premier coaches of his era and an architect of some of the best zone blocking lines ever, Gibbs made a career in the NFL has an offensive line and assistant coach from 1984 with the Denver Broncos until his retirement in 2013 with his first team, the Broncos. From 2004 to 2006, the Falcons were fortunate enough to have Gibbs serve as an assistant head coach and offensive line coach.