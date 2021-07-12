Cancel
By Van Lai-DuMone
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in January, I participated in a Creative Mornings’ Virtual Field Trip with Color Snack where we were asked to choose our ‘word of the year’, then paint it in watercolors. I chose the word UNTETHERED. At the time, I had no idea the significance that word would hold for my family. In a year where we were all physically tethered to our homes and masks, and emotionally entangled in waves of anxiety over the unknown, I had a desire to free myself from the tethers in my life that I had at least some control over. So I chose the word untethered with the intention of liberating myself from the limiting beliefs, fears, and doubts around making myself and my work more visible. As I turned that intention into practical application, I was feeling pretty good about how I was living out my untethered year.

