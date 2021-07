Maybe you aren’t ready to start flying again—but there is plenty of family vacation fun to be had on wheels. The Brown family, of Decatur, Georgia, is serious about their road trips. In February they did a three-day jaunt to Beaufort and Edisto Island in South Carolina, and this summer they’ll load up their car and head off to Baltimore. “Although we’re jet-setters, we enjoy the intimate family time that we get on road trips,” says matriarch Tammy Brown. “We have interesting conversations and play games in the car—our favorite is trivia. We also like to sing as loud as we want to. You can’t do that on a plane.”