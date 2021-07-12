Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lincoln; Montgomery FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bellflower, Truxton, Cave and Olney. This includes the following streams and drainages Lead Creek, Big Lead Creek, Buck Creek, Camp Creek, Town Branch, Little Lead Creek, Parsons Branch, Cuivre River, Wolf Creek, Cottonwood Branch and West Fork Cuivre River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olney, MO
City
Lincoln, MO
County
Lincoln County, MO
City
Bellflower, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Montgomery County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Cave#Big Lead Creek#West Fork Cuivre River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced sweeping new pandemic requirements aimed at boosting vaccination rates for millions of federal workers and contractors as he lamented the “American tragedy” of rising-yet-preventable deaths among the unvaccinated. Federal workers will be required to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated against the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

First lady leaves Walter Reed after foot procedure

First lady Jill Biden left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday evening after undergoing a procedure on her foot to remove an object she stepped on that apparently became lodged. Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa said in a statement that the first lady “underwent a successful procedure on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy