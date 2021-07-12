Southern Board approves agenda items

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education approved numerous personnel matters during the recent meeting, as well as many agreements and contracts for the new fiscal year.

Jenna Meeks was hired on a one year contract for the 2021-22 school year as the Vocational Agriculture teacher. Meeks had previously held the position before leaving for the 2020-21 school year for a position at another district. The position also includes 40 extended days.

Ryan Champan was hired on a one year contract as the Director of Operations. This is a 12 month position.

The transfer of Olivia Hawley to the elementary guidance position was approved.

The board approved the transfer of Joy Neal to a fourth grade teacher position.

Supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year were approved as follows: Kathy Miller, transportation director; Beth Bay, girls summer coordinator and fitness center summer; Alan Crisp, athletic director; David Olexa, assistant football; Courtney Whittington, assistant volleyball; Cassady Willford, head football coach; Raymond Willford, volunteer assistant football; Daniel Buckley, assistant football; Jeff Caldwell, boys summer coordinator; Tim Prange, cross country coach; and Jody Harrison, cheerleading advisor.

Summer Food Program employment was approved as follows: Garret Hall, site coordinator, $1,000; Scott Wolfe, Food Service Director, $1,200; Tricia McNickle, Delivery Coordinator, $1,200; Becky Bradford, Rachel Allen and Evelyn Stanley, cooks, $16.67 per hour. Funds are from the No Child Hungry Grant.

Substitute bus drivers for summer academy approved were Melissa Reedy and Ryland Michael.

The board approved summer COVID employment for Michelle White, Todd Dunfee and Holly McQuaid, paid with ESSER funds.

Board member participation in group benefits were approved as follows: Ashli Peterman, dental and vision; Brenda Johnson, vision.

The board approved a dock day for one employee.

In other business, the board,

Approved participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program for elementary and high school for the 2021-22 school year. There will be no charge for student breakfast and lunch;

Approved the student handbooks as presented by Principals Tricia McNickle and Daniel Otto;

Approved the purchase of text books as follows from McGraw Hill: Understanding Psychology, $4,183.50; Sociology and You, $4,183.50; Geography: The Human and Physical World, $4,144.50; United State History & Geography, $5,776.44; United States Government: Our Democracy, $5,695.44; World History & Geography, $4,354.50; Understanding Economics, $5,144.40; Shipping cost, $1,625.55; Total cost, $35,107.83;

Approved the purchase of text books from Gallopade: Ohio Experience 4th Grade Class Set, $899.50; Ohio Experience 4th Grade Student Books, $179.90; Ohio Experience 5th Grade Class Set, $899.50; Ohio Experience 5th Grade Student Books, $179.50; Shipping costs, $129.53; Total cost, $2,288.33;

Approved the purchase and installation of a scoreboard for the softball program;

Approved an overnight field trip for the football team to attend camp at Rio Grande;

Approved continued membership in the Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools (CORAS) for the 2021-22 school year. Cost is $325;

Approved final permanent appropriations (fiscal year 21) in the amount of $12,201,043.21;

Approved temporary appropriations (fiscal year 22) in the amount of $13,907,791.23;

Approved Wright Specialty Insurance as the commercial property, general liability, commercial crime, umbrella and fleet insurance provider for July 1, 2021-July 1, 2022. Local agent is Reed and Baur. Total cost of premiums is $46,871;

Approved Wright Specialty Insurance as the cyber liability insurance provider for Sept. 4, 2021-Sept. 4, 2022. Reed and Baur is local agent. Premium cost is $3,100;

Approved student voluntary accident insurance with Reed and Baur for the 2021-22 school year;

Approved the annual license for PublicSchoolWorks for staff training, non-training compliance, accident management, SDS and other safety programs. Cost is $2,500;

Approved a payment in the amount of $420 to Systems28 for annual fire alarm monitoring at the Southern Local Fitness Center;

Approved a service agreement with Quality Sales and Service in the amount of $720 for printers and shred;

Approved the professional maintenance agreement with Columbus Building Services Inc. in the amount of $24,984;

Approved a renewal of annual services with Zonar for Zonar MyView, ZPass, EVIR Bundle, Driver Service, and EVIR Inspection Service in the amount of $7,662;

Approved the worksite agreement/summer youth opportunities program with Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services;

Approved a Member CORE Services agreement with META Solutions in the amount of $12,026.50. The services provided include fiscal support, PowerSchool, progress book, Infinite Campus, EMIS support and purchasing co-op membership;

Approved the public comment requirements of the ARP ESSER as directed;

Approved the Return to School and Continuity of Service Plan;

Approved the customer agreement with Forecast 5 Analytics for the 5Cast/5Cast Plus support services in the amount of $11,456.

Approved the renewal with Edmentum (Study Island) in the amount of $8,296.38. Study Island is a K-12 practice and classroom assessment solution;

Approved the renewal with PowerSchool for the purchase of Schoology in the amount of $7,350;

Approved a 12 month subscription from Negative360 for school safety and wellness suite and e-learning support and maintenance. Annual cost is $1,772.50;

Approved a memorandum of understanding with Washington State Community College for the 2021-22 school year for College Credit Plus course delivery;

Approved the renewal and payment of Fleetsoft LLC for the annual maintenance and support of the Truck Tracker Standard Plus software in the amount of $878;

Approved the annual renewal and payment to Prosource Technologies Inc. for Ohio k-12 licensing (iBoss) in the amount of $2,515;

Approved BASA (Buckeye Association of School Administrators) membership in the amount of $1,118.08;

Approved a transfer of $44,296.91 from general fund to food service;

Approved a transfer from the General Fund to the Athletic Fund as follows: $4,000 each for girls basketball, boys basketball and cheerleading;

Approved reconciled Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center excess cost payments in the amount of $827.41 and $63,467.95;

Approved a contracted service agreement with Applied Behavior Learning Center to provide Applied Behavioral Analysis Services and Positive Behavior Supports;

Approved the purchase of custodial equipment from Rose Hillyard in the amount of $47,933.75 using ESSER funds;

Approved an easement for a right of way to allow underground electrical services for Family Dollar;

Approved entering into executive session to discuss employment of personnel for 12 minutes;

Approved minutes, bills, financial statement, bank reconciliation statement and all checks as presented;

Set the next meeting for 6:30 p.m. on July 26 in the Southern Local Board Room.