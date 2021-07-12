Cancel
Litchfield County, CT

Flood Warning issued for Litchfield by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 07:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:32:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Litchfield Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Housatonic River At Falls Village. * Until this evening. * At 7:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM EDT Tuesday was 7.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 5.0 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Flood stage. The park above Falls Village Dam begins to flood, and water reaches the fields of White Hollow Farms near Limerock Road, and is at the edge of the Housatonic Valley Regional High School fields. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 12/18/2000. Housatonic River Falls Village Flood Stage: 7.0 Observed Stage at Tue 7 am: 7.2 Forecast: Tue 8 am 7.1 Tue 2 pm 7.0 Tue 8 pm 6.8 Wed 2 am 6.6 Wed 8 am 6.4 Wed 2 pm 6.2 Wed 8 pm 5.9 Thu 2 am 5.7 Thu 8 am 5.5 Thu 2 pm 5.3 Thu 8 pm 5.2 Fri 2 am 5.0

alerts.weather.gov

