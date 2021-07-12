Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Euro 2020 created strong reputation despite many challenges

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWnqx_0aue0r9900

GENEVA (AP) — Delayed one year by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 European Championship is in the history and financial books after being among the most difficult soccer tournaments ever organized.

An event planned within strict health rules, that survived a near-tragedy involving a hugely popular player, Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, on just the second day, and ended with fan violence at the final, has been hailed a success.

The quality of play and emotional power of soccer to create shared experiences between fans and nations should ensure Euro 2020 is an enduring positive memory.

The vision sold by UEFA leaders in 2012 was a celebration of European soccer with fans criss-crossing 13 host countries on low-cost flights to watch games in packed stadiums.

The reality was 24 national teams emerging from their (mostly) biosecure bubbles to play in 11 cities for routinely fewer than 12,000 fans, and few if any of those able to travel internationally.

Yet, this was a victory in a pandemic that trashed the plans of sports organizers worldwide.

“I will remember it as the beginning of normality and the return of fans,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told British broadcaster BBC last week.

Fans did indeed return, and to a degree that frightened some observing the Italy-England final on Sunday in London.

The official attendance of 67,173 was likely not the true total at 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium.

Hundreds of ticketless England fans broke through security barriers — and were fought by other English fans — to see their team’s first tournament final for 55 years.

Virus-respecting protocols also were widely ignored at the stadium and in heavy-drinking gatherings in the city.

“Devastating,” wrote World Health Organization epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove on her Twitter account. “Am I supposed to be enjoying watching transmission happening in front of my eyes?”

The tournament released emotions pent up during months of lockdowns and restrictions on normal life from COVID-19.

And when Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved teenager Bukayo Saka’s penalty to decide the shootout late on Sunday night, it marked when European soccer’s calendar cleared the congestion created by those three months lost last year.

It also ensured UEFA’s commercial revenues for the tournament, expected to be around 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), that helps fund developing soccer at all levels across 55 member countries.

Here’s a look back at an unusual tournament:

TACKLING THE VIRUS

A serious virus outbreak in any team was UEFA’s biggest concern. A special rule let games be postponed up to 48 hours if replacements were needed for infected or quarantined players.

Strict protocols helped limit positive cases to a few scattered across several teams early in the tournament.

Spain’s key midfielder, Sergio Busquets, missed its first two drawn games, then improved with him to reach the semifinals.

Sweden thrived until winger Dejan Kulusevski was ready, though Scotland suffered losing Billy Gilmour for a decisive game against Croatia.

MAGIC MONDAY

The date June 28, 2021 was an instant tournament classic.

Back-to-back round of 16 games delivered a slew of goals, wild shifts in momentum, and late two-goal comebacks by the underdogs to set up extra time poised at 3-3.

Spain’s 5-3 win over Croatia was settled amid frenzied attacking in both directions, then Switzerland stunned world champion France in a shootout ended when Kylian Mbappé’s kick was saved by Yann Sommer.

VAR REVIVED

The video review system is far from loved in Europe’s top leagues. Marginal offside calls and penalties awarded after lengthy delays infuriated as many as those who welcomed the technology.

UEFA’s team of Euro 2020 officials excelled with clearer and faster decisions. It should lead to a reset next season of inconsistent interpretations of soccer laws, especially for handball.

The most controversial decision was giving England a penalty for Raheem Sterling’s fall that was decisive to beat Denmark in the semifinals.

MORE PLAY, MORE GOALS

Euro 2020 saw fewer fouls and more active playing time than in previous tournaments, with players praised by UEFA for their positive attitude.

Perhaps that helped the teams score 142 goals at an average of 2.79 goals per game — most since the finals tournament format expanded in 1980.

UEFA cited VAR as a factor for routinely spotting penalty-area fouls that were missed in the past.

Euro 2020 followed the 2018 World Cup in the top scorer being a penalty taker. Cristiano Ronaldo got three of his five goals from penalty kicks.

NATIONAL TEAM LOVE

Euro 2020 reconnected many fans’ emotions to national teams after a solid year of post-confinement soccer dominated by club competitions.

National team games this season were often criticized for breaking the flow of congested domestic leagues and exposing players to COVID-19 through excessive travel or less-secure health protocols.

Euro 2020 showed fans’ passion especially in Denmark, Italy and Hungary, plus England and Switzerland where the national teams were not always so loved.

Hungary and England fans were also the worst behaved with a combined charge sheet of anti-gay banners, hostility to players taking a knee in support of racial justice, and booing rival teams’ national anthems.

Hungary hosts England when Europe’s national teams resume in September with qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup. That tournament in Qatar kicks off in barely 16 months.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

516K+
Followers
288K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yann Sommer
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#European Soccer#Ap#British#English#World Health Organization#Twitter#Var
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
News Break
BBC
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
SoccerNewsweek

Alex Morgan's Reaction Sums Up USWNT's Awful Olympics So Far

Team USA's have not been living up to their stellar reputation in women's soccer at the Tokyo Olympics thus far. The U.S. Women's national team (USWNT) have nevertheless managed to advance to the quarterfinals, despite only winning one of their three games in Group G. Tuesday July 27 saw the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Teenage skater gets legal surprise on return to Brazil

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s youngest Olympic medallist, Rayssa Leal, arrived home on Wednesday to find a lawyer she did not know had trademarked her nickname because she was worried unscrupulous business people might take advantage of the 13-year-old skateboarder. Flavia Penido said she applied to register the...
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Erling Haaland transfer news, rumors, stats profile: Chelsea preparing 'BIG' offer per report

Erling Haaland is the season's biggest transfer target. Although Borussia Dortmund may attempt to keep him for another year, Europe's most famous teams are circling the young Norwegian star. From Real Madrid and Barcelona to Manchester City and Chelsea, the world's biggest teams see the potential for Haaland to lead their attacking line for the next decade. Where Haaland ends up, if he even moves at all is possibly the biggest question of the summer transfer season, a season which will finally see the young Norwegian striker turn 21.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: The quiet revolution in Italian bond markets

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - A calming down of Italian government bonds, typically among the most volatile in the euro zone, suggests a sea change in the way foreign investors perceive the 2.3-trillion-euro ($2.7 trillion)market -- the bloc's biggest. Volatility, the propensity of an asset to display wild and unpredictable...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

BoE's Bailey sees deadlock with EU on City of London access

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday he saw no sign that the European Union was prepared to reopen its doors to British financial services exports following the United Kingdom’s departure from the bloc’s single market. More than six months since Brexit largely severed the City...
Worldwnewsj.com

Tokyo 2021 Preview: Euro clash creates Olympic soccer headache

Often the event that connects an Olympic host city with the rest of the nation, soccer could be a source of trepidation rather than excitement in Japan. Players spreading across the country is far from desired as Japan is trying to stage a Games that limits the risks of COVID-19 infections spreading.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Two men, both 18, are arrested for helping ticketless fans storm Wembley before Euro 2020 final as ex Met Police chief calls chaos 'a stain on our country's reputation'

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing items which helped football fans without tickets to storm Wembley Stadium on the night of the Euro 2020 final. Metropolitan Police has said the men, both 18, are suspected of taking items and sharing them with others to allow them to get into Wembley to see England face off against Italy in the final.
SoccerBirmingham Star

Euro 2020 set England up for a strong World Cup in 2022

Following Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's save of Bukayo Saka's penalty in the final moments of the Euro 2020 final, attention has been fiercely focused on the appalling and unacceptable racial abuse of the England players. Rightly so: we should all stand together with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka, and the England team as they unite in an exemplary manner against all forms of racism.
Sportsheraldstaronline.com

Despite many issues, Olympics are golden

Beginning Friday, billions of eyes will turn toward Tokyo as the 2020 Summer Olympics finally begin. That we have been able to come this close to the opening ceremonies is a medal-worthy accomplishment in itself. Delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympics are moving forward, even though the coronavirus and its variants continue to hover just off stage, threatening to throw parts of the world back into lockdown and still threatening the games themselves.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

It’s Coming... to Austria: Reds Assemble for Pre-Season

Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria begins today, where the players will gather to prepare for the 2021-22 season. The full gallery on liverpoolfc.com shows jovial sights of players who were not involved in international football, arriving at the camp which is situated on the outskirts of Salzburg, Austria. Seen...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Rowing-ROC silver leaves American rower with 'nasty feeling'

(Reuters) - American rower Megan Kalmoe said she was left with a “nasty feeling” after watching the Russian duo of Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia take home a silver medal in the women’s pair on Thursday. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events with their flag and...
Soccerchatsports.com

U.S. advances to Gold Cup semifinals despite strong Blake performance

Stop if you’ve heard this before: “Andre Blake single handedly kept his team in the match.”. The USMNT after a tough performance are moving to the Gold Cup semifinal after defeating Jamaica 1-0. It was not the prettiest of matches for either side. It was a war of attrition for...
Sportstucsonpost.com

U.S. gearing up for strong Tokyo Olympic performance, despite setbacks

DENVER, the United States, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Still the Olympic favorite, Team USA has been hurt by several recent events coming even before Friday's opening ceremonies at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Summer Games. On Wednesday, America's World Cup champion women's soccer team was stunned by Sweden 3-0, and earlier...

Comments / 0

Community Policy