Special Weather Statement issued for Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Minor flooding may develop. Do not drive into water covering the roadway. Turn around don`t drown. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LANCASTER...LEBANON AND DAUPHIN COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 315 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Highspire, moving northeast at 15 mph. Torrential rain is expected. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches are possible in just 30 minutes. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Hershey, Elizabethtown, Middletown, Palmyra, Steelton, Hummelstown, Campbelltown, Highspire, Royalton, Timber Hills, Mount Gretna Heights, Lawn, York Haven, Mount Gretna, Three Mile Island, Penn State Harrisburg, Harrisburg International Airport, Penn State College Of Medicine, Hershey Park and Elizabethtown College.