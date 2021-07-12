Newly renovated downtown office tower signed 10 leases, renewals

Kenco Bucket Trucks Randy Starnes selected to serve on SC&RA Transportation Group Governing Committee. Kenco Bucket Trucks Randy Starnes accepted the nomination to serve a three-year term on the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) Transportation Group Governing Committee. As the Business Development Executive for the bucket truck escort company, Starnes said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve SC&RA and our members. I take the responsibility of this committee very seriously and look forward to guiding decisions and facilitating actions that will have a positive, resounding impact on the specialized transportation industry.” SC&RA is an international trade association of over 1400 members representing the specialized transportation, crane, rigging, mill writing, and concrete pumping industries. It monitors and develops legislation and regulatory polices at the state and national levels to help members have successful, efficient and safer businesses. Through a variety of groups, committees and task forces, all members have an opportunity to be involved and give input regarding issues that impact the industry and member companies. According to SC&RA, the Transportation Group Governing Committee reports to the Association Board of Directors, and their mission is to identify issues and recommend actions that will benefit members with an interest in trucking subjects and govern the actions of the Transportation Group. SC&RA Vice President Chris Smith explained, “The Transportation Group Governing Committee is a select consortium of members selected by a nominating committee to serve three-year terms. This board oversees the Permit Policy Committee, Safety, Education and Training Committee and the Pilot Car Committee and is SC&RA’s oversight body for transportation related advocacy efforts.” Smith went on to say, “The committee is responsible for discussing topics and issues, voting on all policy recommendations and making resolutions. We have many hot topics right now, from continuing to advance the UPT 2021 automated permitting initiative, supporting states efforts to harmonize OS/OW rules to achieve more consistency and in turn better interstate commerce. Randy was nominated for this elite group by his peers because he demonstrates strong leadership and commitment to these causes.” Starnes is excited to join the Transportation Governing Group Committee. “I’m ready to do my part,” said Starnes. “I’m ready to leverage my past 20+ years of experience in the industry to benefit SC&RA member companies.” The Transportation Governing Group Committee also stays apprised of what’s happening with regulatory decisions, legislation and other industry issues at the state and federal level to help determine SC&RA’s position through feedback and recommendations to SC&RA Vice President, Chris Smith. The board also develops tangible training products, of which Starnes has been instrumental. “Randy certainly played a leading role from a membership standpoint/taskforce standpoint in providing input that led to the final script and video for the SC&RA bridge hits training product video,” explained past SC&RA Vice President Steven Todd. “He is an extremely active member and has distinguished himself by presenting at the annual Specialized Transportation Symposium twice and wowed the crowd and brough great value both times.” SC&RA has a variety of members, mostly crane companies and specialized carriers. They also have allied vendors, like Kenco Bucket Trucks, who provides their bucket truck escort service to oversize/overweight loads that need support navigating aerial and roadside obstacles throughout the country. In essence, these allies are suppliers of the primary members. Kenco with Starnes as the representative has been a strong, contributing member. Their industry insight and experience has helped shape policies and training initiatives. “I’m very excited to get started and continue to help shape our industry, making our work safer and more productive and successful for all SC&RA members,” said Starnes.