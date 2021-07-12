Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Inland Nassau, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL NASSAU AND NORTH CENTRAL DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT * At 314 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jacksonville International Arpt, moving north at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Callahan, Jacksonville International Arpt, Oceanway and Nassau Village-Ratliff.