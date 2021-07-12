Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Loudoun The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland West central Frederick County in north central Maryland North central Loudoun County in northern Virginia Central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 315 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ranson to Corporation Of Ranson, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Charles Town, Brunswick, Ranson, Harpers Ferry, Corporation Of Ranson, Lovettsville, Bolivar, Shenandoah Junction, Rosemont, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Neersville, Arnoldtown, Halltown, Knoxville, Petersville, Pleasantville, Millville and Bakerton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH