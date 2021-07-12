Cancel
Oklahoma State

State board 'summarily' suspends teaching certificate for Akins

By Austin Litterell
Express-Star
 17 days ago

The Oklahoma State Board of Education suspended Ronald Akins' teaching certificate.

The board held a meeting Monday, and Akins' name appeared on one of the agenda's items. Akins, a longtime teacher and coach at Ninnekah, had his name appear on an item that was about the board issuing an "emergency order" and “summarily suspending” four teaching certificates.

The board quickly took a vote on the item and ended up approving the suspension of Akins' certificate, along with three other names on the item. The vote was also unanimous.

Akins was recently arrested after a former Ninnekah student came forward and reported him to the Grady County Sheriff's Office. The GCSO arrested Akins on charges of rape by instrumentation and sexual battery, and he was placed in the Grady County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Chickasha, OK
