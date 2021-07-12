Black-and-White Loafers Can Turn a Budget Outfit Into Oscar-Worthy Fare
Allow Joey Bada$$—multitalented MC, recent Oscar-winner, master of near-monochromatic dressing—to make a suggestion: Embrace the two-tone loafer. Right now, there's something appealingly retro about two-tones, a jazzy throwback to an era of classic Tinseltown style epitomized by the effortless cool of Bistro Vibes.
