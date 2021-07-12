Black-and-White Loafers Can Turn a Budget Outfit Into Oscar-Worthy Fare

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For Dior Men’s spring collection, designer Kim Jones turned to a somewhat unexpected collaborator: Travis Scott. Over the last few years, Scott has emerged as a modern day marketing savant (though he’s loathe to use the term) stamping his Cactus Jack logo on everything from McDonald’s happy meals to limited-edition boxes of Reese’s Puffs. He’s also evolved into a veritable force in the menswear space, working with Nike on some of the most coveted sneakers in the game, and using his every courtside appearance as an opportunity to flex his fashion chops. The joint effort with Dior might’ve been surprising, but it made perfect sense.