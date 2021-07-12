Cancel
Black-and-White Loafers Can Turn a Budget Outfit Into Oscar-Worthy Fare

By Avidan Grossma n
GQMagazine
 17 days ago
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Allow Joey Bada$$—multitalented MC, recent Oscar-winner, master of near-monochromatic dressing—to make a suggestion: Embrace the two-tone loafer. Right now, there’s something appealingly retro about two-tones, a jazzy throwback to an era of classic Tinseltown style epitomized by the effortless cool of Bistro Vibes.

