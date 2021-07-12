Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Arizona AG files pregnancy discrimination complaint against Tucson financial firm

By Michael McDaniel
Posted by 
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman employed by the firm contends she was forced to commence an unpaid medical leave of absence because of her pregnancy status rather than be allowed to work remotely.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Discrimination#Medical Leave#Leave Of Absence#Arizona Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona Escrow & Financial Corporation celebrates 45th anniversary!

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Escrow & Financial Corporation is celebrating its 45th anniversary on August 9th, 2021. Founded in 1976 by Don Graham and Vince Chavez, Arizona Escrow & Financial Corp has remained locally owned and operated and is one of the largest independent escrow companies in Arizona. Monica May-Dunn is the Vice-President and CFO of the company and runs the day-to-day operations. Monica has been with the company for over 31 years, providing valuable experience and consistency to the organization. Throughout the company’s history, they have stayed true to their founding principles of providing people-centered services in a professional environment. AE&F has been fortunate to have had so many amazing clients over the last four decades and enjoys long-standing relationships with Business and Real Estate Brokers, Law Firms, Lenders, Buyers, Sellers, State Agencies, Municipalities, Major Corporations and Tribes. Arizona Escrow’s longevity and success can be attributed to the company’s ability to quickly pivot in changing market conditions and provide clients with the exact services needed for any particular transaction. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona Escrow & Financial Corporation is a boutique escrow agency specializing in the buying and selling of businesses, most commonly known as “Personal Property Escrows”. This is a highly specialized and niche business that requires attention to detail, business acumen, and a thorough understanding of the regulations and laws surrounding personal property transactions. Arizona Escrow focuses on Business Sales Combination Sales, Stock Sales, SBA Loans/Refinances, Wraps, Commercial Refinances and Franchise deals. Arizona Escrow would like to thank all our customers that have made Arizona Escrow an amazing success over the years and look forward to servicing the state of Arizona and beyond for the next 45 years! In that light, Arizona Escrow & Financial intends to celebrate this milestone with a “Customer Appreciation” event in the very near future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy