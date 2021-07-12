Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Esports team Houston Outlaws hosts first in-person event since pandemic shutdown

By Chris Mathews
Posted by 
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Houston Outlaws held their first in-person event of the 2021 season after the Covid-19 pandemic forced live events to cancel for more than a year. The Outlaws, the local esports franchise competing in the Overwatch League, hosted a watch party for their matchup against the Dallas Fuel at The Woodlands restaurant Herb & Beet July 9. More than 70 vaccinated guests were in attendance for the watch party, said Lori Burgess, COO of the Houston Outlaws and owner Beasley Esports. During the event, the Outlaws players competed against the Dallas Fuel from the team's headquarters in The Woodlands.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
City
Naples, TX
City
London, TX
State
Texas State
City
New Boston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Paris, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#The Overwatch League#The Houston Outlaws#The Woodlands#Q A#Beasley Broadcast Group#Bbgi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Esports
News Break
Sports
News Break
Video Games
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Lone Star College-University Park building out campus esports lounge

Another Houston-area college is doubling down on the competitive gaming space. Lone Star College-University Park plans to build out a new space for esports on its northwest Houston campus this summer, the college announced July 28. The lounge will feature 12 to 14 stations with powerful gaming PCs, ergonomic gaming chairs, wall-mounted TVs for spectators and other features desired by gamers. The esports lounge will be an extension of LSC-University Park's campus student life space, the Lion's Den, which also includes study rooms and a meditation space.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

The Grogan Gallery celebrates move to the Houston Design District

The launch of The Grogan Gallery’s new location at 7800 Washington Ave. accommodates its rapid growth and artistic ambitions. Thirty-foot ceilings and sprawling wall space facilitate a catalogue of grander artworks, while proximity to the city’s top designers, luxury retailers, and cultural centers better fulfill the needs of its expanding base of residential and commercial clientele. The Grogan Gallery will host an opening reception on July 24, 2021, from 6-9 p.m. (CT), to welcome guests to its new gallery space in the Houston Design District. The reception will feature new works from Grogan’s exceptional roster of American and International artists. As the only fine art gallery in the design district, The Grogan Gallery is an essential addition to Houston’s design community. Works by over a dozen artists are currently on view for the current exhibition, including the tranquil female portraiture of René Romero Schuler and captivating color-scapes by new Grogan Gallery artist Tina Hunt, while Gillie and Marc’s iconic I AM RABBITWOMAN welcomes visitors at the entrance of the complex. About Grogan Gallery The Grogan Gallery, a fine art gallery conveniently located near the intersection of I-10 and Washington Ave. in the Houston Design District, enjoys a tradition of representing exemplary contemporary and traditional artists from around the world. We offer a dedicated staff of fine art consultants who work closely with our clients to form customized plans designed to meet your individual objectives and enhance the artistic beauty of your residence, office, hotel or institution. The Grogan Gallery features a wide variety of museum quality fine art, including abstract paintings, figurative paintings, bronze, stone and glass sculptures, and photography.
Pasadena, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

3° Red Bluff Breaks Ground in Pasadena, Texas

Colliers is pleased to announce i3 broke ground on 3° Red Bluff, a new cold storage facility located at 1050 Red Bluff Road in Pasadena, Texas. The development is a quarter mile north of the Red Bluff/Highway 225 intersection, just east of 610 Loop. The 12 acre, Class A cold storage business park will feature two cold/frozen storage buildings totaling 148,900 square feet. 3° Red Bluff has preleased 62% of Building 1 to Houston Meat Distributors, leaving a remaining availability of 42,000 square feet. A second free standing building totaling 52,000 square feet is slated to break ground Q3 2021. With insulated metal panel skin, 36 foot clear heights, and insulated floors throughout to accommodate freezer temperatures, the buildings can be customized to fit a variety of cold storage needs, from bulk distribution to food processing. i3, the developer, will deliver 3° Red Bluff in late Q3 2021. “The project is well positioned from a location and design perspective to meet the demand for freezer/cooler space in the Houston market. The changing landscape in which consumers shop for groceries, food, and beverages, as well as a recent lack of new cold storage supply, have combined to generate significant demand for new and efficient cold storage space designed to meet the challenges grocers, retailers, and suppliers currently face. 3° Red Bluff is perfectly suited to address those challenges and is a strategic addition to the 3° Cold Storage portfolio,” said John Joubert, Executive Vice President of i3. The leasing team includes Zachary Taylor, John Nicholson and Trey Horne of Colliers. This team has 30 years of combined experience and has closed transactions totaling more than $2 billion during their careers. "We are incredibly pleased with the amount of interest this project has received from the beginning," said Senior Vice President, Zachary Taylor of Colliers. "Houston has an extremely limited inventory of cold storage product and 3° Red Bluff is uniquely positioned to capitalize on both last mile delivery and cold/frozen product moving through the Port of Houston." The property is situated in Houston's East-Southeast Far industrial submarket, Houston's second largest submarket containing 81.8 million square feet of industrial space. The submarket is currently 90% occupied and absorbed 1.1 million square feet in the first quarter of 2021. i3 is a full-service real estate firm focused on the acquisition and development of investment grade assets with a core focus on multifamily, healthcare, and cold storage & logistics facilities. With current offices in Houston, Miami, Orlando, and Charlotte, i3 maintains a diversified product type and geographic focus with approximately $600 million of current projects in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, Florida, and Arizona. For more detailed company information, please reference the website at www.i3interests.com.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Houston lands on Time's 'World's Greatest Places 2021,' falls down U.S. News & World Report's 'Best Places to Live'

Houston has a new accolade to celebrate, just a week after falling down another prominent list. Time magazine named the Bayou City to its list of "The World's Greatest Places of 2021," released July 20. The 100 locations range from other U.S. cities — such as New York City, Los Angeles and several others — to international cities and capitals to entire countries and the continent of Antartica. There are also a few noteworthy regions and major parks on the list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy