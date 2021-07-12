Papa John's to lay out $2.5M in hiring, referral, appreciation bonuses

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Starboard Value amended its 13D on Papa John's (NASDAQ: PZZA). On January 4, 2021, Starboard, in accordance with the terms of the Governance Agreement, delivered a letter to the Issuer electing to again exercise the Continuation Option under the Governance Agreement, thereby continuing the Standstill Period for all purposes of the Governance Agreement until the earlier of (x) the date that is 15 business days prior to the deadline for the submission of stockholder nominations for the Issuer's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders pursuant to the Charter or (y) the date that is 100 days prior to the first anniversary of the 2021 Annual Meeting. As a result of Starboard's exercise of the Continuation Option, the Governance Agreement provides that, subject to certain conditions, including the absence of a Resignation Event, the Board shall take all necessary actions to nominate the Appointed Directors for election as directors at the 2021 Annual Meeting and recommend, support and solicit proxies for the election of the Appointed Directors at the 2021 Annual Meeting in the same manner as it recommends, supports, and solicits proxies for the election of all other directors.