Mickey Guyton Officially Announces Her Debut Album, ‘Remember Her Name’

By Angela Stefano
 18 days ago
A decade after she signed with UMG Nashville, Mickey Guyton is set to release her debut album. Remember Her Name is due out on Sept. 24, the singer announced on Monday (July 12). A 16-track album, Remember Her Name is nearly completely co-written by Guyton: She has a writing credit...

973thedawg.com

