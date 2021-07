What should you look for when choosing a DevOps vendor? What criteria are others in your industry using to inform their decisions? How do you choose a vendor that is a good fit for your organization? And how do you know if you made the right choice? In this episode of DevOps Unbound, host Alan Shimel welcomes Larry Maccherone of Comcast, John Willis of Red Hat, Ravyn Manuel of the Smithsonian, Garima Bajpai of Capital Carbon Consulting and Mitch Ashley of Accelerated Strategies Group for a panel on DevOps unicorns. The video is below, followed by a transcript of the conversation.