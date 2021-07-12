Cancel
Foo Fighters' Madison Square Garden Music Return Featured in New Mini-Documentary

By Chad Childers
Were you there when Foo Fighters brought live music back to New York City? Even if you weren't one of those packing Madison Square Garden on June 20, you can certainly feel like you were and experience the exuberance of the night with a new mini-documentary produced by Madison Square Garden.

