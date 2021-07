You gotta love a good old fashioned American success story, especially when it involves doing what you love, and being your own boss. Not long ago, my wife was looking for a new place to get her hair done, and also wanting to support local business. After some investigation, she discovered a new salon that was opening up on 50th Street. She struck up a conversation with the owner, Brittney Marie, and discovered that her new salon wasn't even really "open" yet. She was taking new clients, but had not celebrated her "grand opening" officially. Well, that day is just about here.