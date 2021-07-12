Trimble MX50 LiDAR System Expands Mobile Mapping Portfolio
SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 12, 2021—Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today the Trimble® MX50 mobile mapping system for asset management and mapping—a new addition to its established mobile mapping portfolio. This vehicle-mounted mobile LiDAR system is a mid-range option for first-time mobile mapping users and experienced providers to expand their equipment fleet with precise, high-volume data capture technology that works in conjunction with Trimble’s geospatial software solutions.gisuser.com
