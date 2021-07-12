Trimble MX50 LiDAR System Expands Mobile Mapping Portfolio

In addition to the application-oriented adaptation of given sealing technologies, KACO has been offering new product segments for several years and is constantly developing them further. These novel product segments also include shaft grounding rings, which ensure excellent protection of the bearings and gearing of electrical machines over their operating life. Through close cooperation with vehicle manufacturers and system suppliers, as well as intensive development work, KACO offers a portfolio of shaft grounding rings ranging from single washers to complex customer-specific solutions with various carrier parts. The new modular system convinces with the individually optimizable interaction between impedance over service life as well as the minimization of friction losses.