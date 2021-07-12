Cancel
Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood + Luke Combs to Headline Stagecoach 2022

By Angela Stefano
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs will each headline a day of Stagecoach 2022. Festival organizers announced the annual event's 2022 lineup on Monday (July 12). Stagecoach 2022 is set for Friday, April 29-Sunday, May 1, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Rhett will headline the festival's first night (April 29), Underwood will play last on Saturday night (April 30), and Combs will close the event out on Sunday.

Lafayette, LA
97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

