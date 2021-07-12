Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood + Luke Combs to Headline Stagecoach 2022

When life is busy, it never hurts to have snacks on hand for the moments when you need an energy boost. However, those who follow any kind of dietary restrictions have to do some planning ahead of time to know which handy snacks meet those restrictions. Carrie Underwood is among the dietary restricted who always keeps snacks in her purse. She's vegetarian and typically follows a vegan diet the majority of the time because she is lactose intolerant and wants to be a full-time vegan (via Taste of Country).