Everton beat Blackburn Rovers yesterday in their second closed-doors friendly of the preseason, with the only goal of the game coming from Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who started and finished the move. The 25-year-old played a prominent role in the first friendly against Accrington Stanley a week ago too, and his progress from a litany of injuries has indeed been a welcome sight for the Blues who saw a marked improvement in the midfield last season from the previous year, but still could use more reinforcements over the summer.