Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Willie Nelson’s Darkest Days — Secret History of Country Music Podcast

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Willie Nelson has lived 89 years, and many of them have been extremely difficult. But nothing was more devastating than what happened to him 30 years ago this winter. This season finale episode of the Secret History of Country Music podcast explores the death of Willie Nelson's son Billy, who died by suicide on Christmas Eve 1991. It's not a story with much mystery — William Hugh Nelson Jr. had some demons that caught up to him, even if no one predicted it.

973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret History#The Associated Press#Townsquare Media#Taste Of Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Christmas
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Willie Nelson’s ‘Honeysuckle Rose’ Movie Opens in Theaters in 1980

Willie Nelson has gained a long list of titles over the course of his career. He’s a country music icon and pioneer of the Outlaw movement. At the same time, Willie is a masterful songwriter and musician. Additionally, many people think of him as America’s cool reefer-scented uncle. There is a lot to unpack there. So, it’s easy to see why many folks overlook Willie’s acting career.
Hartford, CTwivr1017.com

Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid To Return This Fall With Live Audience

Willie Nelson‘s Farm Aid 2021 is scheduled for September 25th and this year it will return to taking place before a live audience. The event will be held at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (July 23rd). Last year's event was virtual due to the pandemic.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Willie Nelson Is the Subject of a New Deep-Dive Docuseries

The life story of country giant Willie Nelson is set to be revealed like never before in a new docu-series, with creators promising a deep dive into what makes one of America’s great icons tick. Titled Willie Nelson and Family, work on the multi-episode project is underway now, and Nelson...
Celebritieswivr1017.com

Willie Nelson The Focus Of Upcoming Docuseries

Production is underway on Willie Nelson and Family, a docuseries on the life and career of Willie Nelson. Willie and his family and friends are providing exclusive participation and access to his archives. Filming is underway in the 88-year-old entertainer's beloved locales of Austin, Maui, Nashville, Los Angeles and New...
MoviesCMT

Production Is “Well Underway” on New “Willie Nelson and Family” Docuseries

As noted via a press release, production is “well underway” in “the deep-rooted Nelson locales of Austin, Maui, Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York” on Willie Nelson and Family, reported to be the “definitive docuseries” on the life and times of Willie Nelson. Emmy Award and Grammy Award-winning filmmaker Thom Zimny and Academy Award-nominated & Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Oren Moverman are co-directors on what will be a multi-part docuseries. Nelson, along with his family and friends, will provide exclusive participation and unprecedented levels of access to his archives.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Willie Nelson Career Retrospective Docuseries in the Works

Country music icon Willie Nelson will be the subject of a docuseries from filmmakers Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman. The project, titled Willie Nelson and Family, is in production. It will delve into the Red Headed Stranger’s life and long career as a singer and songwriter. Nelson is actively participating in the production and has allowed Zimny — a frequent collaborator with another music legend, Bruce Springsteen — and Moverman (The Messenger, Bad Education) access to his archives.
Theater & DanceBeaumont Enterprise

$20 concerts are coming to the Bay Area, including Willie Nelson

In an era where fans have had to shell out over $250 for a Beyonce concert (it is Beyonce, but still) the idea of $20 tickets seems like a dream. Country legend Willie Nelson is coming to the Bay on Oct. 23. Whether you know the lyrics to “On the Road Again” by heart, or want to slow dance to “Crazy”, this event can not be missed.
MusicGreenwichTime

Remembering Dusty Hill, by ZZ Top's Longtime Publicist: 'He Was a Star and Also Literally an Average Joe'

Industry veteran Bob Merlis has been involved with publicity efforts on behalf of ZZ Top for the better part of four decades of the band’s 50+ year existence. He was publicity director at Warner Bros. Records when the group signed with that label in the late 1970s and estimates that he’s seen them perform more than 120 times over the years. Here, he remembers Dusty Hill, the group’s bassist since 1970, who died Wednesday at the age of 72.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...

Comments / 0

Community Policy