Aussie drifting, business confidence next

marketpulse.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar is slightly lower on Monday. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7473, down 0.18% on the day. The RBA tapered its bond purchases at last week’s policy meeting, scaling back from AUD 5 billion per week to AUD 4 billion per week. This tightening of policy could have been the basis for an upswing for the Australian dollar. Instead, the Aussie’s reaction was muted, since the tone of the meeting was decidedly dovish.

www.marketpulse.com

marketpulse.com

Euro unchanged on mixed GDP data

The euro is in green territory for a fifth successive day as the dollar continues to show broad weakness. EUR/USD is up 1.1% this week and is poised to record its best week since May. German CPI outperforms target. The markets are being treated to a data dump in Europe,...
investing.com

Euro zone growth rebounds, inflation tops ECB target

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The euro zone economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, pulling out of a pandemic-induced recession, while the easing of coronavirus curbs also helped inflation shoot past the European Central Bank's 2% target in July. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its...
marketpulse.com

Dollar slips as US numbers miss target

The retreat by the US dollar continued overnight, as US GDP and Initial Jobless Claims reinforced transitory inflation sentiment, flattening the US yield curve. The dollar index fell by 0.45% to 91.88, although delta-variant nerves in Asia has lifted it slightly higher to 91.96 this morning. Rallies should now be limited to 92.20, and the index will be eyeing its critical medium term pivot level at 91.50 next week. That is a clearly denoted support line and also the 50 and 100-day moving averages (DMAs). Failure will signal further directional losses targeting 89.50.
marketpulse.com

Oil bounces back, gold rallies

Oil prices rallied strongly overnight in what appears to be a delayed reaction to the substantial US official crude inventory falls by crude and gasoline stockpiles the night before. From my perspective, it seems that the inventory numbers were lost in the noise of the FOMC outcome, which arrived at roughly the same time. The fall in the US dollar overnight has refocused investor attention, pushing oil higher.
Reuters
Reuters

Pound highest in over a month as dollar dips on dovish Fed

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound hit its highest in over a month against the dollar on Thursday, extending gains driven by a fall in coronavirus cases in Britain and as a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the greenback. The British currency has gained for five consecutive sessions, and on...
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold edge lower

Oil prices are easing off slightly after making decent gains again on Thursday. We’re seeing risk coming off the table across the board today so it’s no surprise to see crude caught up in that. Oil has risen more than 12% over the last week and a half and is trading just shy of its July highs so it’s understandable that we’re seeing a little profit taking at the end of the week.
Reuters
Reuters

New Zealand business confidence eases in July - ANZ survey

WELLINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment eased in July but remained at robust levels, while inflation pressures continued to rise, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday. The survey’s headline measure showed a net 3.8% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It...
Reuters
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs lift from one-week lows on benign Fed

SYDNEY, July 29 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars inched higher on Thursday against their U.S. counterpart which hit a two-week low as the Federal Reserve wrongfooted bulls by insisting that rate rises were still far off. Overnight, the Fed sounded confident about the U.S. economy but Chairman...
actionforex.com

New Zealand ANZ business confidence dropped to -3.8, time to start normalizing monetary conditions

New Zealand ANZ business confidence dropped from -0.6 to -3.8 in July. Own activity outlook also dropped from 31.6 to 26.3. Looking at some more details, expect intentions dropped from 13.4 to 7.6. Investment intentions dropped from 25.5 to 17.4. Employment intentions rose from 19.7 to 21.4. Cost expectations rose from 86.2 to 88.2. Pricing intentions dropped slightly from 62.8 to 61.3. Inflation expectations rebounded from 2.41 to 2.70.
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Trade Data After FOMC Weakness

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Export Prices, Covid Talking Points. The Australian Dollar is up versus the US Dollar after Wednesday’s FOMC. Australian export and import prices on tap for key event risk today. AUD/USD looks for direction after forming base through last week. Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia Pacific markets look set...
DailyFx

AUD/USD Rate Defends Post-FOMC Gain on Lackluster US GDP Report

AUD/USD defends the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report warns of a weaker-than-expected recovery, and recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicate a larger recovery in the exchange rate as the oscillator breaks out of the downward trend from earlier this year.
DailyFx

NZD/USD Outlook: Central Bank Divergence to Play a Key Role

NZD/USD stuck in a range despite RBNZ increasing odds of a rate hike. The Fed is heading in the right direction but needs to change gear to keep up. NZD/USD is bouncing back up towards 0.70 once again after last night’s Federal Reserve meeting left investors wanting more. The initial announcement seemed to suggest that the central bank was taking a hawkish tilt as it suggested that the economic environment was looking more favorable to start tapering asset purchases, but Powell’s presser served to tame any overenthusiasm as he stressed that the US economy has not made enough progress for the bank to cut back its support for the economy.
fxempire.com

Fed Nothingburger, Dollar Lower, Focus on GDP, PCE

It was a rather pedestrian FOMC Statement day on Wednesday. There is GDP data incoming, and the widely Fed-followed Core PCE Price Index data comes out on Friday. What can we take away from the FOMC Statement and press conference?. Rates unchanged. No rush to raise interest rates. Inflation should...
marketpulse.com

Gold rises, oil drifting after FOMC

Oil prices traded sideways overnight, despite a suitably dovish FOMC, and significant falls in US official crude and gasoline inventories, along with a weaker US dollar. All of those factors should have supported oil prices, and although oil did not retreat, it did not rally materially either. Brent crude was unchanged at USD 74.75 a barrel, and WTI finished just 0.70% higher at USD 72.40 a barrel.
marketpulse.com

Progress, but not substantially so

Overnight, the FOMC released its latest policy decision leaving rates unchanged with no change to its quantitative easing programme. Fed Chair Powell reiterated the view that inflation remains transitory and noted that although progress towards its goals had been made, it was not substantial enough as yet to look at material policy changes.
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Dovish Fed Pressures U.S. Dollar

After the US Federal Reserve's monthly policy decision on Wednesday, the dollar fell to a three-week low. The USD selloff extended into Thursday, for a fourth day of declines, for the first time since Dec. 4, 2020. During yesterday's FOMC press conference , Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated, yet again,...
marketpulse.com

Swiss franc jumps as greenback retreats

The US dollar has shown broad declines on Thursday, and the Swiss franc has jumped on the bandwagon. The Swiss currency has broken below the 91 level today and USD/CHF is at its lowest level since mid-June. If the dollar’s downswing continues, the round number of 90, which has psychological importance, could find itself under pressure.

