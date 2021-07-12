Aussie drifting, business confidence next
The Australian dollar is slightly lower on Monday. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7473, down 0.18% on the day. The RBA tapered its bond purchases at last week’s policy meeting, scaling back from AUD 5 billion per week to AUD 4 billion per week. This tightening of policy could have been the basis for an upswing for the Australian dollar. Instead, the Aussie’s reaction was muted, since the tone of the meeting was decidedly dovish.www.marketpulse.com
