Aussie drifting, business confidence next

NZD/USD stuck in a range despite RBNZ increasing odds of a rate hike. The Fed is heading in the right direction but needs to change gear to keep up. NZD/USD is bouncing back up towards 0.70 once again after last night’s Federal Reserve meeting left investors wanting more. The initial announcement seemed to suggest that the central bank was taking a hawkish tilt as it suggested that the economic environment was looking more favorable to start tapering asset purchases, but Powell’s presser served to tame any overenthusiasm as he stressed that the US economy has not made enough progress for the bank to cut back its support for the economy.