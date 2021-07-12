Having a Baby During a Pandemic

Imogen, 29, is in the second trimester of her first pregnancy in Brighton. Having done her research, she was satisfied that she felt safe to get her COVID vaccine but a combination of pregnancy-induced brain fog and confusing messaging resulted in her fighting off panic while queuing for the jab. One comment from the registering nurse at the front of the queue about the need to be in her second trimester was enough to induce a barrage of anxious thoughts about whether she really was far enough into her pregnancy.