Having a Baby During a Pandemic
Before my wife, Amy, got pregnant with our third child in November 2019, we deliberated long and hard. How would adding a third kid alter our family dynamic? Could we afford it on my income alone, allowing my wife to stay at home with the kids, as we preferred? Could we fit another person in our cozy, three-bedroom, one-bathroom house? How much harder would it be to give our children personal attention? We thought we’d considered all the variables. Then, in the middle of Amy’s second trimester, a global pandemic broke out.www.columbusmonthly.com
Comments / 0