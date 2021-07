At this point, And Just Like That... is far enough into production that an increasingly vocal camp of Sex and the City fans have made up their minds: Carrie Bradshaw’s style just isn’t what it used to be without the legendary costume designer Patricia Field. And despite the fact that Sarah Jessica Parker has been pulling out look after look, Carrie’s detractors may have spoken too soon. On Tuesday, the paparazzi caught Parker in character wearing none other than a bag from Gucci’s Balenciaga remix, marking one of the collection’s first appearances in the wild since it became what’s so far proven the fashion event of the year.