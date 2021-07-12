Cancel
Movies

Sundance Favorite 'Mass' Sets Fall Release, Ensemble Cast Goes Supporting for Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

By Clayton Davis
GreenwichTime
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe strikingly moving and sensationally acted “Mass,” with Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, is ready to take on the upcoming awards season. The Sundance Film Festival hit will be released exclusively in theaters on Oct. 8, 2021, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, all four actors will be campaigned in the supporting actor and supporting actress categories for the Oscars.

