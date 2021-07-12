Sundance Favorite 'Mass' Sets Fall Release, Ensemble Cast Goes Supporting for Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

A new version of Shakespeare's tragedy will be coming soon from the mind of Joel Coen. The first image for this film, The Tragedy of Macbeth, features Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as the central couple, MacBeth and Lady MacBeth. The image comes alongside the announcement that Coen's film will headline the opening night of the New York Film Festival. It will also be the world premiere of this film. The festival is taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 10 and will feature a hybrid format of in-person, outdoor, and virtual screenings, all while maintaining the latest health and safety protocols.