Eddie Murphy's son dating Martin Lawrence's daughter

The eldest son of Roosevelt-raised comedy icon Eddie Murphy and the eldest daughter of comedian Martin Lawrence are a couple. On June 24, the 32-year-old Eric Murphy, son of Eddie Murphy and Paulette McNeely, had posted two versions of the same Instagram photo (one with a black-and-white filter, the other in color) of himself and Jasmine Lawrence, 25, captioned, "Head over heels in LOVE with YOU." Jasmine Lawrence commented, "I LOVE YOU" there, and on Saturday posted two Instagram photos of the couple, one in which they smile to the camera, the other in which he kisses her.