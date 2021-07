A Daphne car dealership is providing a rare incentive program in Alabama for residents in Mobile and Baldwin counties to get vaccinated. The program is being hosted by Eastern Shore Toyota and will feature weekly drawings in which 10 people will be rewarded with $1,000. The drawings will begin on August 9, and will occur for 10 weeks. Ten names will be drawn each week, with each person’s name drawn receiving a $1,000 reward.