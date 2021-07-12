Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Monday Finish: Rory’s club thief, golf vs. lightning and Barkley’s $100k bet

By Dylan Dethier
Golf.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Monday Finish! This is where we’ll tally this week’s scores and get you ready for the golf week to come. This Monday that means gearing up for The Open Championship and looking back at a series of strange incidents from the week that was. FIRST OFF THE...

golf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Bubba Watson
Person
John Smoltz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Golf World#Ap#Acc#The Pga Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Golf
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds, picks: Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth predictions from top model that called Rahm's win

The southernmost course in the tournament's rotation, Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England will host the 2021 Open Championship beginning on Thursday, July 15. Possessing the deepest bunker in professional golf on its fourth hole, Royal St. George's welcomes the Open Championship for the 15th time, with past winners at the site including Darren Clarke, Greg Norman, Walter Hagen, and Harry Vardon. Clarke's 2011 win was emotional, as the Northern Irishman had toiled for 20 years and 54 majors before finally breaking through for the three-stroke victory over Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.
GolfGolf Channel

Despite top-10 in Scotland, Jon Rahm loses No. 1 world ranking

After three weeks at the top, Jon Rahm has slipped back to No. 2 in the latest edition of the Official World Golf Ranking. Rahm finished seventh at the Scottish Open, but it wasn’t enough to retain the No. 1 ranking, per the OWGR math. Dustin Johnson, who didn’t compete last week, is back on top entering this week’s Open Championship.
GolfGolf.com

Rory McIlroy’s comments on Simone Biles reveal something important

It would be fair for you to enter this article with skepticism. If you have an internet connection (which seems likely, since here you are) it’s been impossible to avoid the ocean of Simone Biles commentary, most of which lacks nuance or feeds into one side or other of the Great Online Culture War, which features many fighters but zero winners, thus far.
GolfSkySports

The 149th Open: Rory McIlroy throws club in frustration during error-strewn finish to third round

Rory McIlroy's frustration boiled over on day three at The Open as he threw a club in despair during an error-strewn back-nine at Royal St George's. McIlroy began his third round hours earlier than he had hoped after back-to-back 70s left him 11 shots behind halfway leader Louis Oosthuizen, but he revived his hopes of a late-afternoon tee time on Sunday with his best performance of the week over the first nine holes.
GolfGolf Channel

Watch: Rory McIlroy takes Open stall out on golf club

SANDWICH, England – Following an almost perfect opening nine Saturday at The Open, Rory McIlroy stalled his Moving Day move with bogeys at Nos. 11 and 13. On the 14th hole, after missing the fairway with his tee shot, he’d had enough. As McIlroy’s tee shot sailed toward the rough,...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy’s Unique Outfit Choice

The men’s golf tournament at the Olympic Games got underway early on Thursday morning, as many of the world’s best players teed off at Kasumigaseki Country Club just outside of Tokyo. Among the field vying for the coveted gold medal was four-time major champion Rory McIlroy. However, McIlroy made a...
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfGolf.com

These are the 6 keys to Rory McIlroy’s effortless swing

I first met Rory McIlroy at the Titleist Performance Institute when he was just 18 years old. My friend Padraig Harrington warned me: “This kid’s going to change the world.” He was right. My first impression watching Rory’s swing was his effortless power. After testing him using 3D, we found that he had the fastest hips we’d ever seen. But it was the source of his hip speed that fascinated me.
SportsGolf.com

Olympic golf live coverage: How to watch Round 2 in Japan

The second round of the men’s golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics kicks off Thursday night for viewers in the United States. Here’s what you need to know to watch the second-round action on TV or online. Previewing Round 2 of the Olympics men’s golf event. There’s a whole lot...
GolfGolf.com

Ultimate Men’s Olympic golf guide: Key players, storylines, numbers to know, odds and more

A loaded Team USA. A nearly 100-year-old golf course that launched a Masters champ to stardom. Two players playing for much more than a medal. The men’s Olympic golf tournament begins Thursday (and Wednesday night in the Eastern time zone) at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan. Let’s look at the players, the storylines, the numbers to know, the odds, the television broadcast and more.
GolfGolf.com

Rory McIlroy vaults up Olympic leaderboard with blistering 3-hole run

No one would disagree that Rory McIlroy is one of the most talented golfers on the planet, and possibly the most talented at the Tokyo Olympics. When it’s working, such immense skill occasionally enables the four-time major champion to quickly collect red numbers in bunches, and even change the entire face of a tournament in just a few holes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy