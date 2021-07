The inductees of the 2020 TSSAA Hall of Fame were originally set to be inducted at the annual luncheon in April of 2020. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that ceremony was postponed not one, not two, but three times. The nine inductees were officially recognized for the contributions to high school athletics at the induction ceremony that finally took place on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro.