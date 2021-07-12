Cancel
Public Health

Pfizer execs to meet with public health officials on COVID-19 boosters

The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
  • Top public health officials will meet with Pfizer officials on Monday to discuss booster shots.
  • Agencies like the CDC and FDA said fully vaccinated Americans will not need a booster yet.
  • New infections are up in the U.S., which officials blame on the delta variant.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer will reportedly meet with public health officials on Monday to discuss the need and distribution for a booster COVID-19 vaccine as cases rise across the country.

CNBC reports that the meeting will resolve whether or not Americans should receive a booster shot to add further protection as the contagious delta variant makes up the majority of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Some of the government officials expected to be in attendance include Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Health Director (NIH) Francis Collins, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, Acting Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Janet Woodcock, Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, and David Kessler, per The Washington Post.

This will come following a joint statement released by the CDC and FDA that stated Americans who are fully vaccinated do not require a booster vaccine at this time.

“FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary,” the agencies said last week. “We continue to review any new data as it becomes available and will keep the public informed. We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed.”

Talks of a booster shot follow clinical data suggesting vaccine efficacy could wane against a COVID-19 infection caused by the delta variant.

National data notes that while new cases are still well below previous peaks, new infections have increased by 60 percent over the last two weeks.

States like Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana and Colorado are struggling to contain the virus, which many health experts blame on the spread of the delta variant.

The Hill

The Hill

