USD/JPY remains on track to close modestly higher around 110.30
USD/JPY is rising for the second straight trading day on Monday. US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains. Focus shifts to June CPI data from US. The USD/JPY pair started the new week in a calm manner and spent the European trading hours moving sideways a little above 110.00. With the greenback starting to gather strength in the second half of the day, the pair edged modestly higher and was last seen trading at 110.35, rising 0.18% on a daily basis.www.fxstreet.com
