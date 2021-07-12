Cancel
USD/JPY remains on track to close modestly higher around 110.30

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY is rising for the second straight trading day on Monday. US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains. Focus shifts to June CPI data from US. The USD/JPY pair started the new week in a calm manner and spent the European trading hours moving sideways a little above 110.00. With the greenback starting to gather strength in the second half of the day, the pair edged modestly higher and was last seen trading at 110.35, rising 0.18% on a daily basis.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Consumer Price Index#European#Dxy#Usd Jpy#Us Treasury#Fomc#Fed#Usd Jpy Overview#Today Daily#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD extends slide toward 1.2450 ahead of US GDP data

USD/CAD fell to a fresh two-week low on Thursday. USD remains on the back foot following Wednesday's FOMC event. Focus shifts to second-quarter GDP data from the US. After closing in the negative territory on Wednesday, the USD/CAD pair continues to push lower amid broad-based USD weakness on Thursday. Currently, the pair, which touched a two week low of 1.2449, is trading at 1.2470, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD jumps to $25.80, highest in almost two weeks

Silver rises by more than 3% on Thursday, on risk appetite, weaker dollar. XAG/USD back above the 20-day simple moving average. Silver is sharply higher on Thursday, extending the rally that started on Tuesday from $24.47, the lowest since April. During the last sessions, it gained more than 5%. The key trigger of the reversal was a correction, then boosted by an improvement in risk sentiment.
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Falls Sharply As Fed Powell Maintains Dovish Tone

The U.S. dollar came under pressure in the Asian session on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rejected the likelihood of an immediate tapering of the bond buying program, saying that the economy is “still a ways off” from reaching a standard of “substantial further progress” to withdraw stimulus measures.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.79. Yesterday's fall from 110.28 following dovish comments by J. Powell at post-FOMC presser to 109.69 today suggests choppy trading below last week's high at 110.59 would continue and intra-day broad-based USD's weakness would pressure price to 109.59, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon Jul's bottom at 109.07 should remain intact and yield rebound.
StocksFXStreet.com

Markets on the rise after disappointing GDP release

Mining stocks are helping to lift the FTSE, with a raft of disappointing US data driving the dollar lower and commodities higher. US GDP release a damp squib, with the FOMC likely to take note. US infrastructure plans help lift commodity prices. Bad news is good news for investors today,...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Analysis: Remains Below 110.00

The USD/JPY managed to pass the resistance cluster that was located from 110.00 to 110.20. The rate managed to do so due to the initial surge that was caused by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday at 18:00. However, the jump was followed by a decline. On Thursday, the rate had retreated and traded almost sideways below the 110.00 level.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Poised to challenge bears’ determination at 1.1920

US Gross Domestic Product missed expectations by printing 6.5% in Q2. German inflation unexpectedly jumped to 3.8% YoY in July. EUR/USD is technically bullish, approaches a critical resistance. The EUR/USD pair hit a three-week high of 1.1879 during European trading hours, fueled by the dollar’s sell-off. The greenback took a...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD hangs near two-week lows, just above mid-1.2400s

A combination of factors exerted pressure on USD/CAD for the second straight session. The post-FOMC USD selling bias remained unabated on disappointing US macro data. A modest uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and contributed to the offered tone. The USD/CAD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY off lows, down little around 109.80-85 ahead of US GDP

USD/JPY edged lower on Wednesday, though a combination of factors helped limit losses. COVID-19 woes, a positive tone around the equity markets weighed on the safe-haven JPY. Rebounding US bond yields further extended some support to the USD ahead of the US GDP. The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF flirts with 200-DMA around 0.9075-70 area, six-week lows

The post-FOMC broad-based USD weakness dragged USD/CHF lower for the fourth straight day. Dismal US macro data failed to provide any respite to the USD or lend any support to the major. Bulls shrugged off a generally positive risk tone, which tends to undermine the safe-haven CHF. The USD/CHF pair...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Taper tantrum avoided

A decent start to trading on Wall Street after the Fed avoided a taper tantrum following its policy meeting on Wednesday. It was a very balanced performance from Jerome Powell, a reflection of the wide range of views that clearly exist at the central bank. That will be tough to navigate over the coming months but the outcome should be favourable for investors. Tapering is coming but it won't be rushed, a balance that suits the markets.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD sticks to strong gains near 1.3970-75, multi-week tops on dismal US GDP

GBP/USD gained strong follow-through traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The post-FOMC USD selloff remained unabated and remained supportive of the strong move up. Softer US economic releases failed to provide any respite to the USD or hinder the momentum. The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD bulls stepping back in to target higher highs, 1.4000 eyed

Market squaring net shorts in cable leading to prospects of higher highs to come. The market focus will now be leaning towards next week's BoE meeting. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is leaning on support from the bullish 10 EMA and prior resistance structure near 1.3960. The price has...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD stays within touching distance of 0.7000 after disappointing US data

NZD/USD clings to strong daily gains in early American session. US Dollar Index stays deep in the red near 92.00. US economy grew at a softer pace than expected in Q2. The NZD/USD pair stays in the positive territory in the early American session as the greenback continues to have a difficult time finding demand. As of writing, the pair was up 0.63% on a daily basis at 0.6991.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats modestly after rising above 0.7400, eyes on US data

AUD/USD consolidates daily gains below 0.7400 ahead of American session. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory near 92.00. Focus shifts to US Q2 GDP and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. The AUD/USD pair rose to a 10-day high of 0.7414 during the European trading hours on Thursday before...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Crypto volatility index 2.0 rolled out with USDC support

Fintech platform COTI revamped the Crypto Volatility Index (CVI) to offer a set of new features including USDC (-0.03%) support for staking. The gauge is designed to indicate the level of implied volatility in the crypto market through a decentralized index from crypto options prices. It is similar to the VIX volatility index, often called the fear index, on the S&P 500.
MarketsFXStreet.com

The day after [Video]

US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.050. Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Up at 72.93. Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 3 ticks and trading at 164.09. Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 32 ticks Higher and trading at 4401.75. Gold:...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Markets cheer Dovish Fed, US Q2 GDP expands 6.5%

A sense of positivity is certainly in the air today thanks to dovish comments by the Federal Reserve overnight, the US Senate voting to move ahead on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and robust earnings in Europe. Stocks on the continent were painted green this afternoon, having hit record highs...

