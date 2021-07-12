AUD/USD bulls back off from daily resistance to critical hourly support

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD remains side-lined between 0.7320 and 0.7450 for the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that AUD ‘could test 0.7390 but a sustained rise above this level is unlikely’. We added, ‘the next resistance at 0.7420 is not expected to come into the picture’. Our view was not wrong even though the subsequent AUD strength exceeded our expectation as it came within a few pips of 0.7420 (overnight high of 0.7414). While overbought, the advance has room to test 0.7420 first before easing. A clear break of the next resistance at 0.7450 would come as a surprise. On the downside, a breach of 0.7355 (minor support is at 0.7375) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”