AUD/USD bulls back off from daily resistance to critical hourly support

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD is testing the bull's commitments at hourly support. Aussie jobs data and US CPI will be the focus of the calendar this week. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is down 0.26% after falling from the day's highs of 0.7495 to a low of 0.7448. The US dollar has...

www.fxstreet.com

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3950 as USD rebounds

GBP/USD pauses the previous session’s gain on Friday in the Asian session. US dollar rebounds toward 92.00 after hitting a one-month low. The sterling gains on the hope that the BOE could be less dovish further due to a steady decline in coronavirus infections. After testing a one-month high in...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD bulls stepping back in to target higher highs, 1.4000 eyed

Market squaring net shorts in cable leading to prospects of higher highs to come. The market focus will now be leaning towards next week's BoE meeting. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is leaning on support from the bullish 10 EMA and prior resistance structure near 1.3960. The price has...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD struggles to stay above 0.7400 as USD rebounds

AUD/USD pares part of its previous two day’s upside momentum. The Australian dollar losses against the greenback on mixed economic data. US Dollar rebounds from the lower levels amid risk-aversion. AUD/USD pares initial gain and slips into negative territory in the early European trading hours. The pair opened higher but...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Silver failing to hold its bullish tone, US dollar meets support

Silver is attempting to recover but there is a long way to go until the bulls will be in the clear. The US dollar is down, but there are prospects of a recovery. At the time of writing is trading at $25.50 and flat on the day, stuck at an end of month tight range of $25.49 and $25.50.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pokes key hurdle around $1,835 amid risk-on mood

Gold is up more than 1% on Thursday. Next target on the upside is located at $1,845. USD continues to have a hard time finding demand following disappointing data releases. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) prints the heaviest daily gain in 11 weeks, despite recently easing from the monthly top, by the end of Thursday’s North American trading session. That said, the yellow metal jumped to $1,832.70 before stepping back near $1,828.50 by the press time.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY trades with modest gains above mid-109.00s, lacks follow-through

A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to gain some positive traction on Friday. The worsening coronavirus situation in Japan acted as a headwind for the JPY. A modest USD strength provided an additional boost, though the upside seems limited. The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias heading into...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops toward weekly low near 109.00 amid USD weakness

USD/JPY extends the previous session’s losses on Friday in the initial Asian trading session. US Dollar Index hits one-month low on disappointing data. The Japanese Yen gains on its safe haven appeal despite a pessimistic economic outlook. The intense selling pressure in the US Dollar keeps USD/JPY edgy in the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD now seen within 0.7320-0.7450 – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD remains side-lined between 0.7320 and 0.7450 for the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that AUD ‘could test 0.7390 but a sustained rise above this level is unlikely’. We added, ‘the next resistance at 0.7420 is not expected to come into the picture’. Our view was not wrong even though the subsequent AUD strength exceeded our expectation as it came within a few pips of 0.7420 (overnight high of 0.7414). While overbought, the advance has room to test 0.7420 first before easing. A clear break of the next resistance at 0.7450 would come as a surprise. On the downside, a breach of 0.7355 (minor support is at 0.7375) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD remains pressurized below 1.2500 ahead of Canadian GDP

USD/CAD prints losses for the previous two sessions consecutively. US dollar tests the one-month low on disappointing economic data. The Canadian dollar gains on the BOC reaffirmation to control inflation. USD/CAD extends the previous session’s losses in the early Asian session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Move beyond 1.1900 mark to pave the way for additional gains

EUR/USD gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The post-FOMC USD selloff remained unabated and drove the pair higher. Stronger flash German CPI underpinned the euro and remained supportive. The EUR/USD pair built on its post-FOMC positive move and scaled higher for the fourth successive session on Thursday....
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD breaks through 0.7400 on upbeat sentiment

AUD - Australian Dollar. Upbeat sentiment on Thursday saw the Australian dollar rise from 0.7380 to 0.7412. With expectations that the US federal reserve may be slower to tighten monetary policy settings in the US and US economic data surprising to the downside, the USD was broadly lower. This also allowed the New Zealand dollar to rise from 0.6970 to 0.7020 throughout trade, pushing the AUD/NZD cross rate lower to 1.0546.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Pound highest in over a month as dollar dips on dovish Fed

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound hit its highest in over a month against the dollar on Thursday, extending gains driven by a fall in coronavirus cases in Britain and as a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the greenback. The British currency has gained for five consecutive sessions, and on...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Forecast: The hunt for 1.2000

EUR/USD extends the rally on persistent USD weakness. The latest FOMC event keep weighing on the dollar. Markets’ focus will be on EMU’s CPI, US PCE. The bid bias around the European currency stays everything but abated so far on Friday, always helped by the perseverant downside in the US dollar and broad month-end flows.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD holds steady near weekly tops, bulls await a move beyond 0.7400 mark

AUD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and turned positive for the second straight day. The post-FOMC USD selling remained unabated and continued lending some support to the major. Worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 acted as a headwind and capped gains. The AUSD/USD pair bounced around 30 pips...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls getting ready to test 1.4000

The British pound keeps finding modest support in the UK’s improving covid situation. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell poured cool water on tapering speculation. GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly highs and could extend gains in the near-term. The GBP/USD pair reverted an intraday dip to 1.3844 and posted fresh weekly...
Currenciesfxempire.com

USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Trapped Between Retracement Zones with Reaction to 109.828 Setting the Tone

The Dollar/Yen traded higher on Wednesday following a mixed message from Federal Reserve officials. The first move was to the upside after the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy statement said the U.S. economic recovery remains on track despite a rise in coronavirus infections. This news sent Treasury yields higher while making the U.S. Dollar a more attractive investment.

