Clallam County, WA

COVID claims 19th victim on Peninsula: Clallam woman in her 30s

By Paul Gottlieb
Sequim Gazette
 19 days ago

A 15th person, unvaccinated and the youngest victim so far, has died from COVID-19 in Clallam County, where the full vaccination rate remains steady at about half the population, Health Officer Dr. Allison Berry said. The coronavirus fatality, a woman in her 30s, had asthma and contracted the UK variant...

www.sequimgazette.com

