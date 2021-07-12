Healdsburg High School Hires New Principal

The former acting Roseland Superintendent has found a new job as Healdsburg High School’s new principal. Amy Jones-Kerr began her new role as principal on July 1st despite an ongoing investigation from the Healdsburg Unified School District into her time as acting Roseland Superintendent. It stems from a social media thread started by a Roseland University Prep graduate asking for students and alumni of the district to share their experiences of bullying, harassment, racism and other discriminatory behaviors by staff. Over 600 comments were made and several allegations were levied against several teachers, counselors and other staff from several Roseland campuses. Jones-Kerr’s name was mentioned a few times alleging mishandling oversight of staff accused of more serious offenses. However, both schools districts have stated that Jones-Kerr was not the focus of any formal complaints.