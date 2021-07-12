Cancel
Music

Write My Fire: Doors guitarist Robby Krieger publishing memoir in October

By Syndicated Content
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoors guitarist Robby Krieger will share his life story, including his adventures with his famous band, in an upcoming memoir tilted Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar with The Doors. The book, which will be published on October 12, features the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall...

Music1029thebuzz.com

Flashback: The Doors’ ‘Light My Fire’ Hits Number One

It was 54 years ago today (July 29th, 1967) that the Doors' breakthrough hit “Light My Fire” began its three week run at Number One, launching the Southern California band internationally and immortalizing the band's iconic frontman, Jim Morrison. Although the 2:52 single version of the track, which was edited from the 7:02 album version, was created specifically for the AM market — many stations decided to spin the full version with keyboardist Ray Manzarek and guitarist Robby Krieger's sprawling solos. Upon its initial release, the Doors' “Light My Fire” sold over a million copies and scored Elektra Records its first Number One single. When the group performed “Light My Fire” on The Ed Sullivan Show on September 17th, 1967, they were asked to change the line “girl we couldn't get much higher.” The band agreed, but when they went onstage, Morrison went ahead and sang the line anyway.
Music94.3 Jack FM

Journey welcomes drummer Deen Castronovo back into the band

Just as Journey starts playing live again for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, the band has announced that Deen Castronovo, who was the group’s drummer from 1998 to 2015, has rejoined its lineup as a second drummer alongside Narada Michael Walden. On Wednesday, Journey guitarist...
Music94.3 Jack FM

Ozzy Osbourne announces 30th anniversary ‘No More Tears’ reissue

Dry your eyes: Ozzy Osbourne‘s is being reissued. An expanded digital edition of the Prince of Darkness’ 1991 solo album will arrive on September 17 in honor of its 30th anniversary. Along with the original album, the reissue includes various live tracks and demos. A new vinyl version of. will...
Books & Literature101.9 KELO-FM

Prince Harry writing memoir for publication in late 2022

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Britain’s Prince Harry is writing a memoir about his life that will be published in late 2022, publisher Penguin Random House said on Monday. The “intimate and heartfelt” book will provide a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” the publisher said in a statement.
Books & Literaturetatler.com

Prince Harry to write an ‘intimate and heartfelt’ memoir, publisher announces

Prince Harry is to write an ‘intimate and heartfelt’ memoir of his life, from childhood to the present day, publisher Penguin Random House has announced. The book, which will be released late next year, will reportedly share the ‘definitive account’ of his ‘experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons,’ the publisher has said. Penguin released a statement to their Instagram saying that they were ‘honoured’ to be working with the prince alongside an illustrated quotation from the book, ‘I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become’.
Music94.3 Jack FM

Hear a preview of Metallica’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ version of “Nothing Else Matters”

Get ready to hear Metallica as you’ve never heard them before. Last fall, it was revealed that the metal legends had recorded an orchestral version of their song “Nothing Else Matters” for the upcoming Disney movie Jungle Cruise. Now, with the pandemic-delayed film set to finally be released this Friday, we’ve gotten our first preview of what Disney Metallica sounds like.
Musicgetindianews.com

Dusty Hill Net Worth 2021: American band `ZZ Top` bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

The bassist of ZZ naming Dusty Hill who has passed away at the age of 72, the death has been announced by Frank Beard and Billy Gibbson who are the band members on their official page on Facebook, He has passed away in his sleep, he went through a hip injury recently and that has been the reason which had made him withdraw from the summer tour of the band but the actual hasn’t yet been disclosed.
Houston, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

What Was Dusty Hill of ZZ Top’s Cause of Death?

Dusty Hill, bassist and founding member of ZZ Top, the legendary Southern blues-rock band known for their trademark long beards as much as their hits, died in his sleep earlier this week. He was 72. ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard broke the news to fans via a Facebook post on Wednesday.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cicely Tyson’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Joan Tyson

Aside from being an award-winning actress, Cicely Tyson was a proud mom to her daughter, Joan. Here’s everything you need to know abut Joan Tyson. Both on and off-screen, Cicely Tyson was a true legend. The actress, who died at the age of 96 on January 28, 2021, enjoyed an incredibly successful career as an actress and trailblazer. From her Academy Honorary Award in 2018, to being a 5-time Emmy nominee for playing Viola Davis‘ mother on How To Get Away With Murder, Cicely made quite the impact in Hollywood. She even dabbled in Broadway, and snagged the Best Actress in a Play award for The Trip to Bountiful.
TV & VideosComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Origin Of His Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

One of the longest-running jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the course of its nearly twenty-year run has been the host's "feud" with actor Matt Damon. The show has frequently seen Kimmel ending the broadcast by saying that they had to cut an appearance by Damon for time. There have even been various bits featured on the show where Kimmel and Damon pretend to strongly dislike one another, and even one last year when Kimmel said he was taking a break in which Damon interrupted Kimmel, joking that he'd been hiding out in Kimmel's home for three months. Now Damon is opening up about the origin of the playful feud and it turns out it was nothing that was planned.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...

