Hey, DM-ers, let us let you in on one of Instagram's little secrets, shall we? It's called Vanish Mode, and it allows you to send direct messages that vanish once you exit the chat (aka there's no evidence your message ever existed). The mode — which is similar to Snapchat — can be found in the "info" button in the top right-hand corner of an Instagram DM. Simply slide it on, and watch your screen go from white to black. Once you're in Vanish Mode, both parties will be notified, and unlike Snapchat, either party can end Vanish Mode at any point by swiping up (so make sure you and your DM friend are on the same secret page). If you're interested in trying out Vanish Mode for yourself (for reasons we won't ask), learn how to do it here.