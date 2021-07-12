What Trump Really Thinks Of Richard Branson And Jeff Bezos

Out of the many things ex-President Donald Trump did (or didn't) do during his only term in the Oval Office, among them is his founding of the U.S. Space Force, a branch of the armed forces which, by all accounts, is meant to defend the country from attacks from outer space, despite not having any clearly defined defense initiatives. Now it seems that Trump has jumped on the creation of the Space Force as a way of taking credit for Virgin business magnate Sir Richard Branson's historic trip to space — and with it, a step towards the new frontier of space tourism.