Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

WHO Issues Human Genome Editing Oversight Findings

Genetic Engineering News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a pair of long-awaited reports tackling the controversial issue of heritable and somatic human genome editing (HGE). The two new WHO reports cover global standards for governance and oversight of genome editing. They make a number of recommendations around further education, monitoring of clinical trials, whistle-blowing procedures, and intellectual property.

www.genengnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Genome#Genome Editing#The Who#The U K Royal Society#Hhge#Crispr#Canadian#Phd Lrb#Dalhousie University#Russian#Crick Institute#The Director General#Governance And Oversight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
General Motors
Health
WHO
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
Sciencepopular-archaeology.com

Only 1.5% to 7% of the Modern Human Genome Is Uniquely Human, Evidence Suggests

Science Advances—Only 1.5% to 7% of the modern human genome is uniquely human, according to an analysis of Neanderthal, Denisovan, and human genomes. The study* provides evidence for adaptive changes to the human genome within the past 600,000 years, most of which are connected to brain development. The findings also suggest that at least one wave of Neanderthals intermixed with the ancestors of all non-Africans and also point to Neanderthal and Denisovan genomic regions unique to South Asians. Scientists have found it difficult to determine which genes in the modern human genome were passed on from our hominin ancestors and which are uniquely our own. One particular roadblock is that humans harbor Neanderthal alleles, both from intermixing between human and Neanderthal populations and from incomplete lineage sorting, or alleles that predate the split between humans and Neanderthals but are not found in all humans. To circumvent these challenges, Nathan Schaefer and colleagues developed an improved ancestral recombination graph inference algorithm called Speedy Ancestral Recombination Graph Estimator (SARGE), which more effectively highlights alleles inherited from human intermixture with Neanderthals. The researchers ran SARGE on a panel of 279 modern human genomes, two Neanderthal genomes, and one Denisovan genome. They used the resulting ancestral recombination graph to map Neanderthal and Denisovan ancestry and the absence of both across modern human genomes. This enabled Schaefer et al. to identify mutations specific to humans and to determine that these mutations arose in 2 distinct bursts – one about 600,000 years ago and another about 200,000 years ago. Many of these mutations appear to affect genes involved in neural development and function, as well as RNA splicing.
Public HealthPosted by
LiveScience

Will we ever find COVID-19's 'Patient Zero?'

Chinese officials have rejected a World Health Organization proposal to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, raising new questions about whether the world will ever learn when, where and how the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) made the leap into humans. China objected to the WHO plan last week...
SciencePosted by
Vice

Less Than 7% of the Human Genome Is Actually Uniquely Human, Study Finds

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. It’s common knowledge that humans share a portion of our genome with Neanderthals, but a new study reports just how much of the human genome is unique to our species and was not inherited from our archaic ancestors, and it's surprisingly little.
ScienceNature.com

Inflammation clock, mini vaccine dose and genome editing

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. ‘Inflammation clock’ can reveal biological age. A new type of age ‘clock’ can assess chronic inflammation to predict whether someone is at risk of developing age-related disorders such as cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disease. The clock measures ‘biological age’, which takes health into consideration and can be higher or lower than a person’s chronological age.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Setting ethical limits on human gene editing after fall of 14-day barrier

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Quick, accurate and easy-to-use, CRISPR-Cas9 has made genomic editing more efficient—but at the same time has made human germline editing much more feasible, erasing many of the ethical barriers erected to prevent scientists from editing the genes of heredity.
Scienceslashdot.org

Google Turns AlphaFold Loose On the Entire Human Genome

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica:. Just one week after Google's DeepMind AI group finally described its biology efforts in detail, the company is releasing a paper that explains how it analyzed nearly every protein encoded in the human genome and predicted its likely three-dimensional structure -- a structure that can be critical for understanding disease and designing treatments. In the very near future, all of these structures will be released under a Creative Commons license via the European Bioinformatics Institute, which already hosts a major database of protein structures. In a press conference associated with the paper's release, DeepMind's Demis Hassabis made clear that the company isn't stopping there. In addition to the work described in the paper, the company will release structural predictions for the genomes of 20 major research organisms, from yeast to fruit flies to mice. In total, the database launch will include roughly 350,000 protein structures.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Bird flu is a major threat to chicken farming and human health. A gene-editing solution developed by African scientists is in the works

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Dr. [Alewo Idoko-Akoh], a research fellow at the University of Edinburgh, is working on a project that uses genome editing tools to develop bird flu resistant chicken. In an exclusive interview… the young scientist talks about the project.
Chinageneticliteracyproject.org

China’s xenotransplantation boom: Gene editing providing modified pig organs for human transplant

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. While forced organ harvesting of prisoners of conscience in China has drawn worldwide condemnation, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been investing heavily in controversial research on using genetically modified pigs as a source of human organ transplantation, touting it as a “world first” achievement. And the cloning of pigs has long since entered “industrial scale.”
SciencePosted by
The Hill

Study finds no sign of COVID-19 vaccine in human milk

Researchers are investigating how safe it is for lactating individuals to receive coronavirus vaccines. A study of seven participants found no traces of the mRNA vaccines, although the sample size is small and samples were only collected for up to 48 hours after. This supports current recommendations that mRNA vaccines...
CancerNature.com

A pan-cancer landscape of somatic mutations in non-unique regions of the human genome

A substantial fraction of the human genome displays high sequence similarity with at least one other genomic sequence, posing a challenge for the identification of somatic mutations from short-read sequencing data. Here we annotate genomic variants in 2,658 cancers from the Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes (PCAWG) cohort with links to similar sites across the human genome. We train a machine learning model to use signals distributed over multiple genomic sites to call somatic events in non-unique regions and validate the data against linked-read sequencing in an independent dataset. Using this approach, we uncover previously hidden mutations in ~1,700 coding sequences and in thousands of regulatory elements, including in known cancer genes, immunoglobulins and highly mutated gene families. Mutations in non-unique regions are consistent with mutations in unique regions in terms of mutation burden and substitution profiles. The analysis provides a systematic summary of the mutation events in non-unique regions at a genome-wide scale across multiple human cancers.
ScienceBioMed Central

An implementation science approach to evaluating pathogen whole genome sequencing in public health

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 121 (2021) Cite this article. Pathogen whole genome sequencing (WGS) is being incorporated into public health surveillance and disease control systems worldwide and has the potential to make significant contributions to infectious disease surveillance, outbreak investigation and infection prevention and control. However, to date, there are limited data regarding (i) the optimal models for integration of genomic data into epidemiological investigations and (ii) how to quantify and evaluate public health impacts resulting from genomic epidemiological investigations.
BusinessGenomeWeb

ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR IP to Japan SLC

NEW YORK – ERS Genomics said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to nonexclusively license its CRISPR-Cas9 patent portfolio to Japanese biotechnology company Japan SLC. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Dublin-based ERS was founded to provide access to CRISPR-Cas9 intellectual property held by Emmanuelle Charpentier....
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

New Optogenetic Tool May Find Application in Understanding Epileptic Seizures

The discovery of natural and engineered light-sensitive proteins has developed a versatile and easy-to-use method in neuroscience called optogenetics that uses a light stimulus to precisely regulate neural activity in time and space, and has had an immense impact on understanding neural networks, neuronal function, and signaling pathways. Scientists at...
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Podcast: The COVID genetic sequencing revolution; Ban human gene editing? Brainless slime redefines cognition

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For all the ills it brought, the COVID-19 pandemic may have helped revolutionize genetic sequencing. Human gene editing is fraught with difficult ethical challenges. Can we address them while still benefiting from the technology? A brainless, many-headed slime mold is redefining our understanding of cognition.
Columbia, MOmissouri.edu

‘Dark matter’ in cat genomes may shed light on human disease

MU researchers find cat genome resembles human genome more closely than nearly all other mammals. While dogs may be man’s best friend, cats are more genetically similar to humans than nearly any other mammal, according to a researcher and her team at the University of Missouri. The findings, published today in Trends in Genetics, come after decades of genome DNA sequencing by Leslie Lyons, a Gilbreath-McLorn endowed professor of comparative medicine in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy